RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal lost only 2 kilos in jail: Tihar
July 15, 2024  17:24
image
Tihar jail authorities on Monday said Arvind Kejriwal lost only 2 kg in prison and that he was being regularly monitored by an AIIMS medical board, refuting the AAP's claims that the Delhi chief minister's health was deteriorating. 

 In a report sent to the Delhi government's Home Department, the Tihar administration shared Kejriwal's vitals and said that the narrative created by AAP ministers and leaders "confuses and misleads the public". 

 Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the report "leaked" by the prison authorities showed that Kejriwal lost weight and suffered multiple hypoglycemia episodes in jail due to which "something untoward" could happen. Since Kejriwal's arrest in the excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 21, the AAP and the Tihar jail administration have been at loggerheads over his health condition. 

 Singh had on Saturday claimed that Kejriwal lost 8.5 kg in prison and this could be a sign of some serious ailment. He had also claimed that the blood sugar level of the AAP national convener had dropped below 50 mg/dl five times. 

 The Tihar report stated that Kejriwal weighed 65 kg when he first came to prison on April 1 and 66 kg between April 8 and 29. When he returned to prison on June 2 after a 21-day bail, his weight was 63.5 kg. 

 "On July 14, his weight was 61.5 kg. So, effectively, he lost 2 kg," the report stated. According to the report, Kejriwal has been eating home-cooked food in jail but regularly sends back portions of his meals.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJP's tally falls below 90 in Rajya Sabha, but...
BJP's tally falls below 90 in Rajya Sabha, but...

The Bharatiya Janata Party's tally in Rajya Sabha has dipped below 90 for the first time in several years but the party and its allies are expected to not only recoup the their losses but also make some gains when by-elections to fill...

Omar Abdullah's wife gets SC notice over divorce plea
Omar Abdullah's wife gets SC notice over divorce plea

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from Payal Abdullah, the estranged wife of Omar Abdullah, on a plea filed by the National Conference leader seeking divorce on grounds of cruelty.

Zomato hikes platform fee in select cities
Zomato hikes platform fee in select cities

Food-delivery firm Zomato has hiked the platform fee to Rs 6 from Rs 5 per order in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Its rival Swiggy, which had also increased the platform fee in select cities on Sunday, reverted to charging Rs 5 per order...

Rahul Gandhi Must Be Careful About What He Says
Rahul Gandhi Must Be Careful About What He Says

In the volatile international situation where 'nativism' is on the rise and immigrant communities are being targeted, the Leader of the Opposition's statement is like pouring oil onto troubled waters. If the Indian diaspora numbering 4...

Gawli is 71-72 years old, not what he was in 1980s, says SC
Gawli is 71-72 years old, not what he was in 1980s, says SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would like to examine the plea of the Maharashtra government, challenging the remission granted to gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli who is serving a life sentence in a murder case.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances