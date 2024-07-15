Ivanka Trump: Mom was watching over dad





Ivanka is the daughter of Donald and Ivana Trump. Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of the former president is also the mother of Eric, and Don Jr. She died from a fall down the stairs in her Manhattan home. Her death was ruled accidental.

Former First Daughter Ivanka Trump, shares this image alongside and posts on X: "Two years ago today, my mom passed away. I believe she was watching over Dad last night during the attempt on his life. I miss her every day and pray for the safety of the family and friends she left behind."