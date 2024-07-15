India's trade deficit widens to $20.98 billion

India's trade deficit widens to $20.98 billionJuly 15, 2024 23:15
According to the government data released on Monday, imports rose about 5 per cent to $56.18 billion in June due to the increase in inbound shipments of crude oil, pulses, and electronic goods.
The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, during June 2023 was $19.19 billion.
India's merchandise exports grew 9.1 per cent to $38.13 billion in May, even as the trade deficit widened to a seven-month high of $23.78 billion. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Kolhapur: Violence after right-wing outfit protests during demolition drive
The anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district turned violent as a mob hurled stones at police personnel and damaged properties, leading to the registration of cases against 500 people and the arrest of...