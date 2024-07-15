RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India's trade deficit widens to $20.98 billion
July 15, 2024  23:15
image
According to the government data released on Monday, imports rose about 5 per cent to $56.18 billion in June due to the increase in inbound shipments of crude oil, pulses, and electronic goods.

The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, during June 2023 was $19.19 billion.

India's merchandise exports grew 9.1 per cent to $38.13 billion in May, even as the trade deficit widened to a seven-month high of $23.78 billion.  -- PTI
