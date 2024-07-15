India has my heart: Kim Kardashian shares pics





Both the sisters were quick to share updates on their respective Instagram handles and also took a rickshaw ride around the city before the main event. Kim has now posted more pictures from the grand gala on her Instagram.





The posts had pictures of her dressed in red outfit that's accessorised with a matching veil, emerald headband and bracelet. The post also featured her posing alongside Isha Ambani and the newlyweds Anant and Radhika.





She captioned the post, "Indian has my" and added a heart emoji.





The wedding took place on July 12 and was attended by several notable personalities from across the fields including celebrities, sports players, politicians and others.





It also witnessed performances by several international artists. Anant is the son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani and Radhika is the daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant. The Kardashian sisters trip to India will feature on their popular reality TV show "The Kardashians". PTI

