RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
I'm supposed to be dead: Trump
July 15, 2024  15:38
image
Donald Trump has said he is "supposed to be dead" after the assassination attempt on him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, calling the incident a "surreal experience." 

 In one of his first interviews since the incident, the 78-year-old former president told conservative US media that he felt that he had been saved "by luck or by God". 

 "I'm not supposed to be here, I'm supposed to be dead," the former US president said, speaking to the New York Post while en route to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention starting on Monday which will nominate him as the party's candidate for the November 5 presidential election. 

"The most incredible thing was that I happened to not only turn [my head] but to turn at the exact right time and in just the right amount," he said, adding that the bullet that grazed his ear could have easily killed him. 

"I'm supposed to be dead, I'm not supposed to be here," he said. He called the entire incident a "surreal experience." 

 A spectator was killed in the attack, while two other people were seriously injured. The 20-year-old gunman, who also died, has been named as Thomas Matthew Crooks. 

 Trump wore a white bandage that covered his right ear but his aides did not allow any photographs to be taken, said the Post. The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle," Trump added.

"By luck or by God, many people are saying it's by God I'm still here. Trump also addressed the photos of him raising his fist and saying Fight! as he had blood on his face. A lot of people say it's the most iconic photo they've ever seen," Trump said. "They're right and I didn't die. Usually, you have to die to have an iconic picture."

Trump told the paper he wanted to keep speaking following the shooting but the Secret Service insisted he go to the hospital. "I just wanted to keep speaking, but I just got shot," he said. 

 Trump also said he appreciated the call he received from President Joe Biden, also expected to be his rival in the election, according to the Post, calling it fine and very nice. The paper reported that Trump suggested the campaign between him and Biden, a Democrat, could be more civil from now on. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Unilever job cuts: HUL to assess parent's global initiatives for its biz
Unilever job cuts: HUL to assess parent's global initiatives for its biz

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) will closely assess the global initiatives of its parent under the productivity programme and evaluate what works best for its business and people, said the company. The statement from HUL comes after its parent...

Give proof of govt's denial of permission: PCB tells BCCI
Give proof of govt's denial of permission: PCB tells BCCI

The Pakistan Cricket Board wants the BCCI to provide written proof of the Indian government's denial of permission in case the team refuses to come here for next year's ICC Champions Trophy.

SC dismisses plea to review Adani-Hindenburg verdict
SC dismisses plea to review Adani-Hindenburg verdict

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking review of its January 3 verdict by which it refused to transfer the probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group to a special investigation team or the CBI.

MFs rake in record Rs 14,370 cr via equity NFOs in June
MFs rake in record Rs 14,370 cr via equity NFOs in June

A strong influx of 11 equity new fund offers (NFOs) in June, particularly within the thematic space, helped mutual funds collect Rs 14,370 crore - the highest ever via such introductory offers. This surpassed the previous high recorded...

'Shah Rukh Khan Started As A Villain'
'Shah Rukh Khan Started As A Villain'

'When I gave the audition and landed the role of the villain Fani, I felt this is the only character which will establish me as an actor in Indian cinema.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances