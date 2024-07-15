RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hold your heads high: King to England team
July 15, 2024  12:20
King Charles III writes to Gareth Southgate and the England team following their loss against Spain at the Euro 2024 final yesterday.

Southgate is team's manager. 
