Hold your heads high: King to England team

Sign inCreate Account
Wholesale inflation in the country rose for the fourth consecutive month in June at 3.36 per cent on account of rise in prices of food articles, especially vegetables and manufactured items. The wholesale price index (WPI) based...
'Lamine Yamal is great, you all saw him in this tournament, he won the best young player award in this tournament, and he is proving himself day after day, I think he has no limits.'
A group comprising top tech startups and unicorns has raised several "serious concerns" over a platform-based gig workers Bill proposed by the Karnataka government, saying it would hurt the ease of doing business. They told the state...
Consolidated earnings for oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) may report sequential weakness, and modest year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the June 2024 quarter (Q1FY25), said analysts. Lower refining margins are expected...
Communication skills, negotiation skills, social skills, etiquette, behavioural skills, etc, should be part of your learning. Develop confidence because that's the key to success, advises rediffGURU Archana Deshpande.