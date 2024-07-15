RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Goa's top chef wows with vegetarian food at Ambani wedding
July 15, 2024  15:47
Nita Ambani looks resplendent in a heavily embellished sari
'I avoided common ingredients like tofu, paneer and broccoli. Instead, I chose raw mango, sweet potato and tender coconut,' says the Cavatina chef who reimagines Goan cuisine. Read more here. 
'We did not keep the ball well enough'

England manager Gareth Southgate pointed at fatigue and injuries as a reason England were unable to match Spain's control of much of the match or build on the momentum of Cole Palmer's 73rd minute equaliser after Nico Williams had put...

Satwik-Chirag get favourable draw for Paris Olympics

Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have received a favourable draw for the Paris Olympics beginning July 26.

India's exports rose 2.56% to $35.2 bn in Jun

India's merchandise exports in June increased 2.56 per cent to $35.2 billion from $34.32 billion in the year-ago month, according to government data released on Monday. Imports rose by about 5 per cent to $56.18 billion in June against...

Sensex, Nifty close at record highs; SBI among biggest gainers

Among Sensex shares, State Bank of India, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Maruti and ITC were the biggest winners. On the other hand, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra...

Blow to Imran Khan as Pak govt to ban his party for anti-state activities

Khan, 71, has been lodged at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on account of multiple cases against him.

