Goa's top chef wows with vegetarian food at Ambani wedding
July 15, 2024  15:47
Nita Ambani looks resplendent in a heavily embellished sari
'I avoided common ingredients like tofu, paneer and broccoli. Instead, I chose raw mango, sweet potato and tender coconut,' says the Cavatina chef who reimagines Goan cuisine. Read more here. 
TOP STORIES

Unilever job cuts: HUL to assess parent's global initiatives for its biz
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) will closely assess the global initiatives of its parent under the productivity programme and evaluate what works best for its business and people, said the company. The statement from HUL comes after its parent...

Give proof of govt's denial of permission: PCB tells BCCI
The Pakistan Cricket Board wants the BCCI to provide written proof of the Indian government's denial of permission in case the team refuses to come here for next year's ICC Champions Trophy.

SC dismisses plea to review Adani-Hindenburg verdict
The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking review of its January 3 verdict by which it refused to transfer the probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group to a special investigation team or the CBI.

MFs rake in record Rs 14,370 cr via equity NFOs in June
A strong influx of 11 equity new fund offers (NFOs) in June, particularly within the thematic space, helped mutual funds collect Rs 14,370 crore - the highest ever via such introductory offers. This surpassed the previous high recorded...

'Shah Rukh Khan Started As A Villain'
'When I gave the audition and landed the role of the villain Fani, I felt this is the only character which will establish me as an actor in Indian cinema.'

