Exports rise 2.56% to $35.2 billion in June
July 15, 2024  23:14
India's merchandise exports in June increased 2.56 per cent to $35.2 billion even as the trade deficit widened to $20.98 billion during the month, the commerce and industry ministry data showed on Monday.  -- PTI
