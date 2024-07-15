RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Dhoni pens love-up note for newlyweds Radhika, Anant
July 15, 2024  15:59
image
Star cricketer MS Dhoni rarely posts on social media but whenever he does he undoubtedly wins everyone's hearts. His latest Instagram post is proof of this fact as he penned down a heartfelt note for newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. 

 Dhoni, who was one of the celebrities invited to the wedding, extended his best wishes to Anant and Radhika in a special post. 

The CSK wicketkeeper wished for their life to be filled with happiness, laughter and adventure. He also posted a picture in which Radhika could be seen hugging him.

 "Radhika, may your radiant smile never fade! Anant, please continue to cherish and care for Radhika with the same love and kindness you show to everyone around you. May your married life be filled with happiness, laughter, and adventure. Congratulations and see you guys soon. Song is for Viren uncle," he wrote, adding 'Dilbaro' song in background. Viren Merchant is Radhika's father.

 Dhoni attended the wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.
