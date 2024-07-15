Delhi HC permits woman to medically terminate 32-week pregnancy





Justice Sanjeev Narula, allowing the woman's plea seeking permission to undergo an abortion, said the continuation of the pregnancy poses a significant risk to the petitioner's physical and mental health and is likely to result in the birth of a child with severe health issues.





The judge, following a report given by the doctors of AIIMS, concluded that permitting the termination of the pregnancy was in the best interest of both the petitioner and the foetus.





"In the opinion of the court, the diagnosis in the present case clearly qualifies as substantial foetal abnormality with substantial risk of physical and mental handicap," the court said in its order passed on July 13. The petitioner, a married woman, had approached the high court earlier this month, seeking permission to undergo medical termination of her pregnancy after her ultrasound reports revealed certain abnormalities in the foetus.





The woman was examined by the AIIMS doctors, pursuant to an order of the court. As per the medical report, the foetus exhibited "bilateral severe ventriculomegaly", a condition characterised by excessive accumulation of fluid in the brain cavities.





The court was informed that the extent of fluid buildup was "severe" and another critical part of the brain had not developed normally and should the child be born, locomotive and intellectual capacities would be severely impaired.

The Delhi High Court has allowed a 31-year-old woman to undergo medical termination of her pregnancy of over 32 weeks due to the foetus's abnormalities, which posed a substantial risk of physical and mental handicap.