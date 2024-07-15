RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cops unable to track down IAS officer Khedkar's mom
July 15, 2024  13:46
Manorama Khedkar brandishing a gun. She is wanted in a land dispute case
The Pune police have not been able to get in touch with Manorama Khedkar, mother of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, in connection with a case registered against her over a land dispute, a senior official said on Monday.

 The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Manorama and her husband Dilip Khedkar besides five others, after a video showing her allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute emerged. A team with a senior officer of the Pune Rural police have been visiting Manorama's bungalow at Baner Road in the city but has not been able to track her down, the official said. 

 "We visited the house on Sunday and today, but have not been able to enter the premises. Her mobile phone is also switched off. Once we find her, an enquiry will be set up and legal action will be taken," the official said. 

 Pune Rural Police have booked the Khedkar couple and five others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including section 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property), at Paud police station. 

 The case was registered days after a video surfaced on social media, which showed Manorama, accompanied by her security guards, engaged in a heated argument with some people with a pistol in her hand in Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil. PTI
