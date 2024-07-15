Can you read the writing on Nita Ambani's ghagra?





The wedding celebrations of Anant, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani were held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and were a blend of opulence and tradition.





Nita Ambani's attire was a focal point of admiration of guests.





For the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, Nita Ambani donned an exquisite hand-embroidered Zardozi ghagra by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, meticulously crafted to reflect the architectural splendour of Kashi's temples. The garment, featured intricate motifs and designs that echoed the grandeur of ancient Indian architecture.





Designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla took to his official Instagram handle to post pictures of "family, love and the finest craftsmanship."





"She exudes maximum grandeur in this hand-embroidered Zardozi ghagra," the caption read adding that it "most marvellously expresses Abu Sandeep's love for the eternal divinity of temple architecture."





It features decadent hand-embroidery inspired by the architecture and temples of Kashi and is paired with a special jewelled blouse featuring hand-embroidered Jhumkaas all over and auspicious elephant motifs at the back.





Displaying hand-embroidered Hindi text on its borders, the garment also has Nita's children Akash, Isha, and Anant and her grandchildren Krishna, Aadiya, Prithvi, and Veda and grandchildren's name adorned over its delicate net base.





"A twinkling touch of sequins and stones concludes the majestic craftsmanship of this ensemble," the designers said. Nita wears it with utmost elan with emeralds from her personal collection designed and set by Viren Bhagat, they said. To complement her regal attire, Nita Ambani accessorized with a collection of diamond and emerald jewellery, including a magnificent necklace with emerald drops, large emerald earrings, a maang teeka, bazubandh, rings, and stacks of bangles.

