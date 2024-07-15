RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP's tally falls below 90 in Rajya Sabha
July 15, 2024  17:27
The BJP's tally in Rajya Sabha has dipped below 90 for the first time in several years but the party and its allies are expected to not only recoup their losses but also make some gains when by-elections to fill the existing vacancies are held in the coming weeks. 

 While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is confident of winning two seats each in Bihar, Maharashtra and Assam and one each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura due to their numerical superiority over the opposition, the four new nominated members are also expected to be pro-treasury benches whenever the government names them.

Though nominated members are usually independent in the House in terms of their party affiliation, they are traditionally supportive of the agenda of the government which picks them. The current strength of Rajya Sabha is 226 with the BJP having 86 followed by 26 of the Congress and 13 of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). There are currently 19 vacancies. 

 The ruling Congress is looking to win the lone seat in Telangana at the expense of the BRS but its gain will be cancelled in Rajasthan where the BJP, which has a strong majority, will pick up the seat vacated by K C Venugopal, a senior member of the opposition party who won the Lok Sabha poll from Alappuzha in Kerala.
