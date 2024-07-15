Bitcoin surges as investors now bet on Trump win





The price of bitcoin jumped 9.5% to $62,980 in morning trading in London, after a deadly shooting at a campaign rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, left Trump wounded but defiant.





While Trump denounced cryptocurrencies during his presidency, saying their value was "based on thin air,' the presumptive Republican presidential nominee has since made a U-turn, with his campaign even accepting cryptocurrency payments.

From CNN.com: Bitcoin surged Monday after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at the weekend, as investors saw a greater chance that the former president '" a cryptocurrency skeptic-turned-supporter '" will win the November election.