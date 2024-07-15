RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
6 killed, several injured as truck hits bus on expressway in Gujarat
July 15, 2024  11:12
image
Six persons were killed and more than six others injured after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary bus on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Anand town in Gujarat early Monday morning, police said. 

 The accident took place near Chikhodra village in Anand district at around 4.30 am when the private luxury bus, which was on way towards Ahmedabad, had pulled over on the roadside after one of its tyres burst, an official from Anand Rural police station said. 

 While the tyre was being changed, the bus passengers alighted and some of them were waiting in front of the vehicle when a speeding truck hit the bus from behind, the official said. 

 Five persons died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries in a hospital, he said, adding the bus driver was among the deceased. According to the police, the deceased included three women and as many men and they were yet to be identified. The injured persons were admitted to hospital, the official said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

#AmbaniWedding: Are These The Best Dressed Stars? VOTE
#AmbaniWedding: Are These The Best Dressed Stars? VOTE

When you are attending one of the most high-profile weddings in the world, you expect nothing less than opulent fashion on display. That's exactly what we saw at the lavish wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.

Rohit opens up about his Test, ODI future
Rohit opens up about his Test, ODI future

His statement was a reiteration of a position he made clear after announcing his T20 retirement after the final in the West Indies in which India defeated South Africa by seven runs.

Jaiswal Smashes Way Into Record Books
Jaiswal Smashes Way Into Record Books

Jaiswal etched a world record to his name as he became the first batter to score 12 runs off the first legal delivery of the match in men's T20 Internationals.

Resolve differences at ballot box, not with bullets: Biden
Resolve differences at ballot box, not with bullets: Biden

"There is no place in America for this kind of violence, for any violence ever. Period. No exceptions. We can't allow this violence to be normalised," Biden said.

Kajal, The Ladki Who Rules Everyone's Dil
Kajal, The Ladki Who Rules Everyone's Dil

She is the golden icon of the South industry for a reason.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances