Uma Bhagwati temple reopened after 30 years in J-K's Anantnag
July 14, 2024  18:30
Representational image
A temple of Goddess Uma Bhagwati was reopened after more than 30 years in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in the presence of Union minister Nityanand Rai on Sunday, officials said. 

Following restoration work, the temple was opened to devotees during an inauguration ceremony, they said. 

The idol of goddess Uma, which was brought from Rajasthan, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum amid chanting of religious hymns. 

Locals, both Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims, expressed happiness over the restoration of the temple. 

"We are here to help our Pandit brethren in whatever way possible," local resident Gulzar Ahmad said, adding that he was happy that a religious function was held at the temple after 34 years. -- PTI
