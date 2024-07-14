RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Trump supporters blame Biden campaign for attack
July 14, 2024  10:58
The potential running mate of former US President Donald Trump, J D Vance, has blamed President Joe Biden's campaign for the shooting at Trump's rally in Pennsylvania's Butler.

In a post on X, Vance stated, 'Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination.'

US Representative Mike Collins also called for filing charges against Biden for 'inciting an assassination'.

In a post on X, Collins stated, 'The Republican District Attorney in Butler County, PA, should immediately file charges against Joseph R Biden for inciting an assassination.'

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy condemned the attack on Donald Trump, terming it 'unacceptable' and urging Americans to unite around the truth that whatever happened on Saturday was unacceptable.

He said that he and his wife mourn for the spectator at the rally who was killed by the shooter.

In a post on X, Ramaswamy stated, 'First they sued him. Then they prosecuted him. Then they tried to take him off the ballot. The only thing more tragic than what just happened is that, if we're being honest, it wasn't totally a shock. Biden's inevitable ritual condemnation of political violence today (when it comes) will be insufficient and irrelevant. No amount of verbiage today changes the toxic national climate that led to this tragedy.'  -- ANI
