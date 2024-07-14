RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar to be reopened at 1.28 pm today
July 14, 2024  12:06
File image
File image
The Odisha government will unlock the Ratna Bhandar, the revered treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, on Sunday after 46 years for an inventory of the ornaments and other valuables, an official said. 

The treasury was last opened in 1978. 

"The Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath temple will be reopened today at 1.28 pm," said Justice Biswanath Rath, the chairman of the committee formed by the state government to supervise the inventory of valuables in the treasury. 

The decision was taken at a meeting of the committee held in Puri, he said. 

Members of the committee, including Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, will visit the treasury after the reopening, he added. 

The place where the valuables will be kept temporarily has also been identified, said the former Orissa HC judge. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trump Defiant After Being Shot
Trump Defiant After Being Shot

Republican presidential candidate and former United States president Donald J Trump, 78, was hit by a bullet in the upper part of his right ear when a shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside the...

Trump plans to attend Republican convention on Monday
Trump plans to attend Republican convention on Monday

The convention is set to begin on Monday and Trump is scheduled to formally accept his party's nomination and deliver remarks on Thursday night, The Hill reported.

Joe Biden speaks to Donald Trump post assassination bid
Joe Biden speaks to Donald Trump post assassination bid

This evening, President Biden spoke to former President Trump. The President also spoke to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy, the White House said.

Tamil Nadu BSP chief's murder accused killed during escape bid
Tamil Nadu BSP chief's murder accused killed during escape bid

A key accused in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu chief K Armstrong was shot dead in Chennai on Sunday after he attempted to assault police personnel and flee from custody, police said.

SEE: The moment Donald Trump was hit by a bullet
SEE: The moment Donald Trump was hit by a bullet

Former United States President Donald Trump was on stage at a rally in Pennsylvania's Butler before gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances