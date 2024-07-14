RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' to stream on Netflix
July 14, 2024  16:13
image
Real-life survival drama Aadujeevitham ("The Goat Life"), starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, will start streaming on Netflix from July 19, the platform said on Sunday. 

Based on the 2008 bestselling novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, the Malayalam film follows Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd in the secluded farm of Saudi Arabia.

Directed by Blessy, known for Kaazhcha and Kalimannu, Aadujeevitham will be available in five languages on the streamer.

The South India arm of Netflix shared the date of the movie's digital release on its official X page.

"Pradheekshayum porattavum niranja Najeebinde jeevitha katha. #Aadujeevitham is coming to Netflix on 19th July in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi! #AadujeevithamOnNetflix," the post read.

Produced by Visual Romance, the film also features Amala Paul, K R Gokul, as well as Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.

Academy Award winners AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty have given music and sound design, respectively. 

The film released in theatres worldwide on March 28. -- PTI
