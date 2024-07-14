Popular Malayalam movie producer 'Aroma' Mani dies





He was 84. Mani passed away on Sunday around 2.30 pm at his residence here, a family member said, adding that the death was caused by age-related ailments.





Mani was the producer of numerous Malayalam hit movies including Dhruvam, Irupatham Noottandu, Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, Commissioner, Kallan Pavithran, Kottayam Kunjachan, 'Balettan', Mr. Bramachari, Mambazhakalam and Artist, among many others.





His other noted movies include Kalliyankattu Neeli, Soorya Gayathri, Rudraksham, Prem Poojari, Pallavur Devanarayanan, FIR, Raavanan and August 15 among others.





He is credited with producing the highest number of movies in the Malayalam industry.





"He has produced 62 movies under the banners 'Aroma Movies' and 'Sunitha Productions' and is considered to be the person who has produced the highest number of movies in the Malayalam industry," FEFKA Directors' Union said in a statement. -- PTI

