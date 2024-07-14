RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Popular Malayalam movie producer 'Aroma' Mani dies
July 14, 2024  21:22
Renowned Malayalam movie Producer and Director M Mani, popularly known as 'Aroma' Mani, died on Sunday, family sources said. 

He was 84. Mani passed away on Sunday around 2.30 pm at his residence here, a family member said, adding that the death was caused by age-related ailments. 

Mani was the producer of numerous Malayalam hit movies including Dhruvam, Irupatham Noottandu, Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, Commissioner, Kallan Pavithran, Kottayam Kunjachan, 'Balettan', Mr. Bramachari, Mambazhakalam and Artist, among many others. 

His other noted movies include Kalliyankattu Neeli, Soorya Gayathri, Rudraksham, Prem Poojari, Pallavur Devanarayanan, FIR, Raavanan and August 15 among others. 

He is credited with producing the highest number of movies in the Malayalam industry. 

"He has produced 62 movies under the banners 'Aroma Movies' and 'Sunitha Productions' and is considered to be the person who has produced the highest number of movies in the Malayalam industry," FEFKA Directors' Union said in a statement. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dhoni's Emotional Note For Radhika-Anant
Dhoni's Emotional Note For Radhika-Anant

'Anant, please continue to cherish and care for Radhika with the same love and kindness you show to everyone around you.'

Modiji Blesses Anant-Radhika
Modiji Blesses Anant-Radhika

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi on Saturday blessed the newly wed couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant after their wedding that was attended by global celebrities, business tycoons and politicians.

Tiger-Jackie Arrive At Ambani Reception
Tiger-Jackie Arrive At Ambani Reception

The wedding celebrations of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani that started in Jamnagar in March and continued in Italy in May, finally culminated in Mumbai on July 14, with the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception.

In Pictures - Alcaraz blows away Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title
In Pictures - Alcaraz blows away Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz produced an utterly ruthless performance to dismantle Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

'Hunger to bounce back after loss was amazing': Gill
'Hunger to bounce back after loss was amazing': Gill

Shubman Gill, captain of the victorious Indian team, spoke about the team's resilience after a surprising loss in the first T20I against Zimbabwe.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances