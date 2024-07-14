



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the shooting incident at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania "concerning and confronting."





In a post on X, Albanese stated, "The incident at former President Trump's campaign event in Pennsylvania today is concerning and confronting. There is no place for violence in the democratic process. I am relieved to hear reports that former President Trump is now safe."





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he and his wife were shocked by the apparent attack on Trump and prayed for his speedy recovery.





Taking to X, Netanyahu stated, "Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy recovery."





UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he is "appalled" by the shocking scenes at Trump's rally and asserted that political violence in any form has no place in society.





Honduran President Xiomara Castro de Zelaya has offered support to Trump after the shooting incident. Taking to X, she stated, "Violence generates more violence. I am sorry for what is happening in the United States electoral process. My solidarity with Donald Trump."





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he is "sickened" by the shooting at Donald Trump's rally and emphasised that political violence is never acceptable.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is "appalled" to learn about the shooting incident at Trump's rally in Pennsylvania.





He said that he is relieved to know that Trump is safe and wished him a speedy recovery. -- ANI

Several world leaders have condemned the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, in which the former US President was shot in the upper part of the ear.