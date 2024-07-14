RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PhD scholar held from Hyderabad for cheating Delhi-based man of Rs 20L
July 14, 2024  13:50
image
A PhD scholar has been arrested from Hyderabad for allegedly cheating a Delhi-based man of around Rs 20 lakh by luring him into earning more money by completing online tasks, officials on Sunday said.

The accused, Lakku Akhileshwar Reddy, is a resident of Telangana who is pursuing a PhD in Business Management and runs a flex printing business, the police said.

"A complaint was received at the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal where Akshay Kumar Singh, a resident of Dwarka in Delhi, stated that on November 23 last year, he received a message on the online messaging app Telegram about a part-time job," deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

According to the complaint, the accused asked Singh to create an account on a website for buying and selling cryptocurrency and some prepaid tasks were assigned to him.

"Following instructions of the accused, the complainant invested Rs 20.16 lakh but he was cheated. Upon receiving the complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation taken up," the DCP said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rashmika Makes Heads Turn
Rashmika Makes Heads Turn

The first day of being Mrs Radhika Ambani was certainly magical, and the bride looked even prettier at the Shubh Ashirwad function on July 13, where she and her bridegroom Anant Ambani were blessed.

Donald Trump shot during election rally, attacker killed
Donald Trump shot during election rally, attacker killed

Former United States president Donald Trump was injured after being shot in the ear during an apparent assassination attempt at an election rally in Pennsylvania after which a male attacker was shot and killed by a member of the Secret...

Audi car used by IAS officer Puja Khedkar confiscated
Audi car used by IAS officer Puja Khedkar confiscated

Pune police on Sunday confiscated a luxury car used by controversial probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Pooja Khedkar by allegedly installing a red beacon light on it illegally, an official said.

2 Indians held in Italy for enslaving 33 countrymen on farms
2 Indians held in Italy for enslaving 33 countrymen on farms

The two alleged gangmasters were arrested on Saturday and are under investigation for crimes, including enslavement and labour exploitation, the Italian news agency said.

Trump shooter identified, opened fire from 120 metres away
Trump shooter identified, opened fire from 120 metres away

Thomas Matthew Cooks was planted on the roof of a manufacturing plant located over 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds, the New York Post reported, citing sources.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances