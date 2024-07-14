NTA's CUET-UG retest for 1K candidates on July 19





The NTA had on July 7 released the provisional answer key of Common University Entrance Test-UG 2024 and announced that it will conduct a retest for CUET UG candidates between July 15 and 19 if any grievance raised by students about the conduct of the exam is found to be correct.





While the agency notified the retest schedule on Sunday, it remained silent on the declaration of the result which has already been delayed by over two weeks with the final answer key not yet notified.





The delay in CUET-UG results comes amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including NEET and NET. According to NTA sources, the distribution of question papers in language not opted by the candidates is one of the reasons for the retest and the 1000-odd candidates are spread across six states.





"Some of the grievances include time loss due to distribution of wrong question paper," a source said.





A total of 250 candidates of the 1,000 CUET-UG aspirants for whom the NTA is conducting the retest are from Oasis Public School in Hazaribagh, which is also under scanner for the alleged leak of NEET-UG question paper. -- PTI

The National Testing Agency has decided to conduct a retest for over 1000 candidates of CUET UG on July 19.