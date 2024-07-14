Muslim law board to challenge SC alimony order





The board will also challenge the Uniform Civil Code law passed in Uttarakhand.





The All India Muslim Personal Law Board held a working committee meeting today in which various issues were discussed.





Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, spokesperson for the board, stated that in the meeting, they have approved eight resolutions.





"The first resolution was about the recent Supreme Court judgement. This decision conflicts with Sharia law. The resolution states that marriage in Islam is considered a sacred bond. Islam makes every effort to prevent divorce. The Supreme Court's decision claims to be in the "interest of women", but from the perspective of marriage, this decision will become problematic for women," he said.





"If a man has to provide maintenance even after divorce, why would he divorce? And if bitterness has developed in the relationship, who will suffer from it? We will consult with the legal committee to work on how this decision can be rolled back," Ilyas said.





The Supreme Court on July 10 ruled that Section 125 Code of Criminal Procedure applied to all married women including Muslim married women and they can claim maintenance from their husbands under these provisions. -- ANI

