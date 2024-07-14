RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi becomes most followed world leader on X with over 100 mn followers
July 14, 2024  20:45
Setting another benchmark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the world's most followed leader on the social media platform 'X' with over 100 million followers. 

While comparing the followers of various Indian politicians on X, PM Modi stands out significantly in terms of numbers. 

 The Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi has 26.4 million followers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.5 million, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav has 19.9 million, and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has 7.4 million. 

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has 6.3 million, his son Tejashwi Yadav has 5.2 million followers, while NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has 2.9 million. 

Modi is far ahead of other world leaders including US President Joe Biden, who currently has 38.1 million followers, HH Sheikh Mohammed, the present ruler of Dubai (11.2 million) and Pope Francis (18.5 million). -- ANI
