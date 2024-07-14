Missing Kerala sanitation worker yet to be traced; search continues





Joy (47), a temporary cleaning worker, had gone missing while cleaning the waste-filled canal criss-crossing through the heart of the capital city on Saturday.





Joy and two other workers were engaged in cleaning the Thampanoor part of the canal near the Railway Station when the water flow increased due to heavy rainfall.





The search resumed this morning with the entire state machinery, including fire force personnel, its scooba team, police, civic workers and the NDRF men engaged in the operation.





According to official sources, efforts were on to remove the piles of waste and marsh accumulated in the canal to facilitate search inside the manhole.





State Fire and Rescue Services head K Padmakumar said it appears that there are side channels inside the tunnel. -- PTI

