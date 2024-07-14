RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Landslide hits train services on Konkan Railway; restoration efforts on
July 14, 2024  20:25
File image
File image
Train services on the Konkan Railway route came to a standstill due to a landslide amid heavy rains in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra on Sunday evening, an official said. 

The landslide occurred just outside a tunnel between Vinhere (Raigad) and Divan Khawati (Ratnagiri) stations around 5 pm, a spokesperson from the Konkan Railway said. 

"No train was passing through the section at the time," he said. 

Five to six long-distance trains were halted at various stations on the Konkan route, the official said. 

Men and machinery have reached the scene to clear the track, he said. 

"An earth-moving machine has already reached the spot, and a poclain machine is on the way. The services may resume in two to three hours," the official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How year's most extravagant wedding was made secure
How year's most extravagant wedding was made secure

Three different invitations were sent out for the wedding and the receptions with top-run guests being sent a large red box that contained an intricate chest incorporating a mini silver temple featuring gold idols of various Hindu...

J-K security forces grapple with hidden threat by infiltrators
J-K security forces grapple with hidden threat by infiltrators

Reliance on technical intelligence has not been fruitful as terrorists use online activity to mislead authorities. Officials feel that there is an urgent need for heightened surveillance to counter foreign terrorists, especially in the...

Automobile exports from India rise 15.5% in Q1
Automobile exports from India rise 15.5% in Q1

Automobile exports from India rose 15.5 per cent year-on-year in the June quarter with all verticals, barring three-wheelers, recording growth in shipments, according to the latest SIAM data. Overall shipments stood at 11,92,577 units...

5th T20 PIX: Samson, Mukesh steer India to easy win over Zimbabwe
5th T20 PIX: Samson, Mukesh steer India to easy win over Zimbabwe

Sanju Samson hit a fluent half-century and Mukesh Kumar took four wicket as India eased past Zimbabwe by 42 runs in the inconsequential fifth and final T20I.

In Pictures - Standing ovation for Kate, Princess of Wales, at Wimbledon
In Pictures - Standing ovation for Kate, Princess of Wales, at Wimbledon

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, arrived smiling at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Sunday to watch the men's singles final.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances