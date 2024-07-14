Landslide hits train services on Konkan Railway; restoration efforts on

Landslide hits train services on Konkan Railway; restoration efforts onJuly 14, 2024 20:25
Train services on the Konkan Railway route came to a standstill due to a landslide amid heavy rains in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra on Sunday evening, an official said.
The landslide occurred just outside a tunnel between Vinhere (Raigad) and Divan Khawati (Ratnagiri) stations around 5 pm, a spokesperson from the Konkan Railway said.
"No train was passing through the section at the time," he said.
Five to six long-distance trains were halted at various stations on the Konkan route, the official said.
Men and machinery have reached the scene to clear the track, he said.
"An earth-moving machine has already reached the spot, and a poclain machine is on the way. The services may resume in two to three hours," the official said. -- PTI
