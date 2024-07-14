Landslide hits train services on Konkan Railway; restoration efforts on





The landslide occurred just outside a tunnel between Vinhere (Raigad) and Divan Khawati (Ratnagiri) stations around 5 pm, a spokesperson from the Konkan Railway said.





"No train was passing through the section at the time," he said.





Five to six long-distance trains were halted at various stations on the Konkan route, the official said.





Men and machinery have reached the scene to clear the track, he said.





"An earth-moving machine has already reached the spot, and a poclain machine is on the way. The services may resume in two to three hours," the official said. -- PTI

