Kerala rains: Red alert in 3 districts; holiday declared for schools in 6 districts
July 14, 2024  22:11
File image
File image
As Kerala reels under heavy monsoon showers, the IMD on Sunday predicted that North Kerala will receive extremely heavy rainfall tomorrow and issued a red alert in three districts. 

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Monday in Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. 

A red alert indicates a forecast of very heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours. 

The weather department has also issued an orange alert for Monday in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. 

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm is expected, and a yellow alert heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. 

In view of the incessant rains, the district authorities of Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod have declared a holiday for educational institutions on Monday. -- PTI
