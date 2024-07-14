Karnataka CM to hold all party meet on releasing Cauvery water to TN

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday to discuss issues related to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) directive to the State to release one tmcft of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu daily till this month-end.





After holding discussions with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Water Resources Minister, Ministers from the Cauvery river basin area, and officials on Friday, the CM had said today's meeting would decide on the state's next course of action.





"Despite forecasts for normal rains this time, there is a deficit of 28 per cent in inflow so far. This was clearly stated by us in our stand before the CWRC. Also, we requested not to take any decision till the end of July, still CWRC has asked to release one tmcft of water every day from July 12," Siddaramaiah had said.





The meeting on Friday opined that the government should file an appeal against the CWRC directive before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).





Union Ministers, Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Members from the State and MLAs from Cauvery river basin region have been invited to the meeting.





The government will decide its next move taking everyone into confidence, the CM had said.





According to Siddaramaiah, 5000 cusecs of water is being released to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu which is equal to the Kabini dam inflow. -- PTI

