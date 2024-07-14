RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Gujarat: 4 kids die due to suspected Chandipura virus infection
July 14, 2024  10:01
image
Four children have died and two others are undergoing treatment in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district for suspected infection of Chandipura virus, an official said Saturday.

The two children are being treated at the civil hospital at Himmatnagar in the district.

Chandipura virus causes fever, with symptoms similar to flu, and acute encephalitis (inflammation of brain). The pathogen is a member of the Vesiculovirus genus of the family Rhabdoviridae. It is transmitted by vectors like mosquitoes, ticks and sandflies.

Blood samples of all six kids have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for confirmation and their results are awaited, Sabarkantha Chief District Health Officer Raj Sutariya said.

Paediatricians at the Himmatnagar civil hospital had suspected the role of the Chandipura virus after four children died there on July 10, he said.

Two other children admitted to the hospital have displayed similar symptoms. They also seem to be infected by the same virus, Sutariya said.

Of the four children who have died so far, one was from Sabarkantha district and two were from neighbouring Aravalli district. The fourth child hailed from Rajasthan.

The two children being treated at the hospital are also from Rajasthan, he said.

The authorities in Rajasthan have been informed about the death of the child due to the suspected viral infection, Sutariya said.

"We have sent all six samples, including those of four children who have died, to NIV in Pune," he added.

To curb the infection, the district authorities have deployed teams to conduct preventive measures, including dusting to kill sandflies in affected areas, officials said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Audi car used by IAS officer Puja Khedkar confiscated
Audi car used by IAS officer Puja Khedkar confiscated

Pune police on Sunday confiscated a luxury car used by controversial probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Pooja Khedkar by allegedly installing a red beacon light on it illegally, an official said.

Modi, Rahul condemn attack on Donald Trump
Modi, Rahul condemn attack on Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed deep concern over the attack on former United States president Donald Trump.

How American leaders reacted to attack on Trump
How American leaders reacted to attack on Trump

Cutting across party lines, leaders strongly condemned the attack on Trump while he was addressing an election rally in Butler, which is about 56 km north of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania.

Maharashtra police books YouTuber Dhruv Rathee over parody account post
Maharashtra police books YouTuber Dhruv Rathee over parody account post

Maharashtra's cyber police have registered a case against popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after a parody account allegedly posted a fake message on X about Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter, a senior official said on Saturday.

Donald Trump shot during election rally, attacker among 2 killed
Donald Trump shot during election rally, attacker among 2 killed

Former United States president Donald Trump was injured after being shot in the ear during an apparent assassination attempt at an election rally in Pennsylvania after which a male attacker was shot and killed by a member of the Secret...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances