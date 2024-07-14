FBI leads probe into Trump rally shooting

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is leading the investigation into the shooting incident at former US President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania's Butler on Saturday (local time).





In a statement, the FBI said that the special agents of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately and will include crisis response team members and evidence response technicians.





The FBI stated that they will continue to support this probe with all the resources of the investigation agency. It also asked people to inform them if they had any information regarding the incident.





In a statement shared on X, the FBI stated, 'The FBI has assumed the role of the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred earlier today in Butler, Pennsylvania.'





'Special agents of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately, to include crisis response team members and evidence response technicians. We will continue to support this investigation with the full resources of the FBI, alongside our partners at the US Secret Service and state and local law enforcement. Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call our tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI,' it added. -- ANI