RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
FBI leads probe into Trump rally shooting
July 14, 2024  09:47
image
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is leading the investigation into the shooting incident at former US President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania's Butler on Saturday (local time).

In a statement, the FBI said that the special agents of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately and will include crisis response team members and evidence response technicians.

The FBI stated that they will continue to support this probe with all the resources of the investigation agency. It also asked people to inform them if they had any information regarding the incident.

In a statement shared on X, the FBI stated, 'The FBI has assumed the role of the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred earlier today in Butler, Pennsylvania.'

'Special agents of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately, to include crisis response team members and evidence response technicians. We will continue to support this investigation with the full resources of the FBI, alongside our partners at the US Secret Service and state and local law enforcement. Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call our tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI,' it added.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Audi car used by IAS officer Puja Khedkar confiscated
Audi car used by IAS officer Puja Khedkar confiscated

Pune police on Sunday confiscated a luxury car used by controversial probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Pooja Khedkar by allegedly installing a red beacon light on it illegally, an official said.

Modi, Rahul condemn attack on Donald Trump
Modi, Rahul condemn attack on Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed deep concern over the attack on former United States president Donald Trump.

How American leaders reacted to attack on Trump
How American leaders reacted to attack on Trump

Cutting across party lines, leaders strongly condemned the attack on Trump while he was addressing an election rally in Butler, which is about 56 km north of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania.

Maharashtra police books YouTuber Dhruv Rathee over parody account post
Maharashtra police books YouTuber Dhruv Rathee over parody account post

Maharashtra's cyber police have registered a case against popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after a parody account allegedly posted a fake message on X about Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter, a senior official said on Saturday.

Donald Trump shot during election rally, attacker among 2 killed
Donald Trump shot during election rally, attacker among 2 killed

Former United States president Donald Trump was injured after being shot in the ear during an apparent assassination attempt at an election rally in Pennsylvania after which a male attacker was shot and killed by a member of the Secret...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances