RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Manipur
July 14, 2024  15:55
File image
File image
A Central Reserve Police Force jawan was killed in a gun attack by suspected militants at Mongbung village in Manipur's Jiribam district on Sunday morning, the police said. 

A policeman also suffered injuries he has been admitted to a hospital, they said. 

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Jha, 43, a resident of Bihar. 

He suffered bullet injuries in the head and was declared brought-dead in hospital. 

The injured policeman is undergoing treatment, but he is out of danger, a police officer said. 

In a post on X, Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. 

"I strongly condemn the killing of a CRPF personnel in an attack carried out by an armed group, suspected to be Kuki militants, in Jiribam district today. His supreme sacrifice in the line of duty shall not go in vain. I further extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased soldier, while praying for the speedy recovery of the ones injured during the attack," Singh said. --PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trump shooter was a Republican, due to vote this year
Trump shooter was a Republican, due to vote this year

He lived in the Pittsburgh suburb of Bethel Park, about 56 km south of the Trump rally site where law enforcement officials said he fired at Trump, the presumptive presidential candidate of the Republican Party.

Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar reopened after 46 years
Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar reopened after 46 years

The reopening of the Ratna Bhandar became a major political issue during the recently held assembly elections in the state.

How did US security agencies miss Trump shooter on roof?
How did US security agencies miss Trump shooter on roof?

Two witnesses at Donald Trump's election rally in Pennsylvania, where he was attacked, claimed to have seen the shooter, with one recalling how the gunman moved from roof to roof, apparently scouting for a perfect perch to shoot at the...

French sports minister swims in Seine ahead of Olympics
French sports minister swims in Seine ahead of Olympics

French authorities hope Sports Minister Amelie Oudea Castera's swim will show the river is clean enough and ready to stage swimming events at the Olympic Games.

Modiji Blesses Anant-Radhika
Modiji Blesses Anant-Radhika

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi on Saturday blessed the newly wed couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant after their wedding that was attended by global celebrities, business tycoons and politicians.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances