BCCI to give Rs 1cr for Gaekwad's cancer treatment
July 14, 2024  14:01
Former India coach Anshuman Gaikwad/Courtesy Anshuman Gaekwad/Instagram
In a noble gesture, the BCCI on Sunday decided to release Rs 1 crore for the treatment of former India coach Anshuman Gaikwad, who is battling blood cancer at a medical facility in London. 

BCCI's decision has come following emotional appeals for support from former captain Kapil Dev and Sandip Patil, who had enjoined the cricket board to help Gaikwad. 

"Mr. Jay Shah has instructed the Board of Control for Cricket in India to release Rs 1 crore with immediate effect to provide financial assistance to India's veteran cricketer Mr Anshuman Gaekwad, who is battling cancer," BCCI apex council said in a statement. 

Gaekwad, son of former India captain D K Gaekwad, is undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the King's College Hospital in London. 

"Shah has also spoken to Mr Gaekwad's family to take stock of the situation and extend support. The board stands by Gaekwad's family in this hour of crisis and will do whatever is essential for Mr Gaekwad's quick recovery," the statement continued. -- PTI
