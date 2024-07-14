RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Amit Shah inaugurates 'PM College of Excellence' in 55 MP districts
July 14, 2024  17:10
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday virtually inaugurated 'Prime Minister's College of Excellence' for all 55 districts in Madhya Pradesh and hailed Narendra Modi's farsightedness in bringing in the New Education Policy amid the aim of making India a developed country by 2047. 

Speaking at the main programme held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College in Indore, which has been developed as a PM College of Excellence, Shah praised MP for implementing the NEP ahead of other states. 

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target to make India a developed nation by 2047 when the country will celebrate 100 years of Independence. NEP will play a major role in it. In order to become a developed nation, the foundation of education has to be strengthened and PM Modi has shown farsightedness by bringing in NEP that fulfils the needs of the next 25 years," he asserted. 

"NEP will not only get our students to stand on par with people of the world but will also unite the country's culture. It is focused on quality and not quantity and provides an opportunity to students to think out of the box. NEP ensures their 360 degree development," Shah said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Got fake govt e-notice? Here's what to do
Got fake govt e-notice? Here's what to do

Users should be aware of "fake emails" sent in the garb of a government e-notice, said the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) in a public advertisement.

Trump shooter was a Republican, due to vote this year
Trump shooter was a Republican, due to vote this year

He lived in the Pittsburgh suburb of Bethel Park, about 56 km south of the Trump rally site where law enforcement officials said he fired at Trump, the presumptive presidential candidate of the Republican Party.

Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar reopened after 46 years
Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar reopened after 46 years

The reopening of the Ratna Bhandar became a major political issue during the recently held assembly elections in the state.

How did US security agencies miss Trump shooter on roof?
How did US security agencies miss Trump shooter on roof?

Two witnesses at Donald Trump's election rally in Pennsylvania, where he was attacked, claimed to have seen the shooter, with one recalling how the gunman moved from roof to roof, apparently scouting for a perfect perch to shoot at the...

French sports minister swims in Seine ahead of Olympics
French sports minister swims in Seine ahead of Olympics

French authorities hope Sports Minister Amelie Oudea Castera's swim will show the river is clean enough and ready to stage swimming events at the Olympic Games.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances