Ajit Pawar launches assembly poll campaign from Baramati
July 14, 2024  21:12
NCP leader and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday sounded the bugle for the assembly elections from Baramati, the bastion of Sharad Pawar, highlighting various welfare schemes, including the financial aid for women, to seek votes for the Mahayuti alliance. 

Pawar asked Nationalist Congress Party workers to trust him and not believe in "false narratives", including the purported attempts to change the Constitution, spread by opponents. 

"In the upcoming elections (due in October), some people will try to set a false narrative but do not believe it. Till we are alive no one will dare to change the Constitution," he said. 

Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio in the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government, prominently highlighted the recently launched "Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana" which aims to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women. 

Pawar said he believed in using power for the welfare of the poor, farmers and women and the budget highlighted this objective. 

"Poverty alleviation and development is my party's agenda while my opponents have focused on spreading fake narratives," he said. -- PTI
