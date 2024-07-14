RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Actor Alec Baldwin issues first statement after 'Rust' case dismissal
July 14, 2024  15:16
Actor Alec Baldwin/Courtesy X
Actor Alec Baldwin/Courtesy X
Actor Alec Baldwin has broken his silence following the dismissal of involuntary manslaughter charges against him by a New Mexico judge in connection with the tragic shooting incident on the set of the film Rust

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Baldwin expressed gratitude amidst a tumultuous legal battle. 

"I am grateful for the tremendous support I have received during this challenging time," he said. 

He also shared a photo of him taken inside the courtroom on Instagram. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now. To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family." 

The decision, announced on Friday by Judge Marlowe Sommer, not only dismissed the charges against Baldwin but also barred any possibility of retrial, effectively concluding the criminal proceedings against him, according to The Hollywood Reporter. -- ANI
