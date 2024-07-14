RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


5 associates of Canada-based terrorist Landa held in Punjab
July 14, 2024  16:39
Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa/ANI Photo
Five associates of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa have been arrested, the Punjab police chief said on Sunday.

Three pistols were seized from them, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

"In a major breakthrough against organised crime, #Jalandhar Commissionerate Police apprehends 5 more associates of #Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir @ Landa," he said in a post on X.

With this, the number of Landa gang members arrested has increased to 13, the DGP said.

"The gang is involved in multiple heinous crimes such as murder, extortion and many other criminal activities in many districts of Punjab," Yadav said. 

On June 10, police said they had arrested three associates of Landa. 

Five more associates of the terrorist were held on June 30. -- PTI
