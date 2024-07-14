RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid on LoC
July 14, 2024  19:49
File image
Three unidentified terrorists were killed on Sunday as army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The army said the anti-infiltration operation was going on till last reports. 

"03x Terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation on the #LoC in Keran Sector, alongwith recovery of weapons and other war-like stores," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on X. -- PTI
