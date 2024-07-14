3 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid on LoC





The army said the anti-infiltration operation was going on till last reports.





"03x Terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation on the #LoC in Keran Sector, alongwith recovery of weapons and other war-like stores," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on X. -- PTI

Three unidentified terrorists were killed on Sunday as army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.