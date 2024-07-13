RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TMC takes early lead in Bengal assembly bypolls
July 13, 2024  10:38
Trinamool Congress candidates have taken an early lead over their rivals in by-polls held in four assembly seats in West Bengal, where counting began on Saturday morning, TV channels reported.

The bypolls for Maniktala, Bagdah, Ranaghat Dakshin, and Raiganj assembly seats were held on July 10.

However, there was no official word from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, as the EC website showed counting in progress. 

Bengali news channel TV9 Bangla showed TMC leading in Maniktala in Kolkata, Ranaghat Dakshin, and Bagdah in North 24 Parganas, which are in South Bengal, and Raiganj in North Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district.

Another news channel, ABP Ananda, also broadcasted similar trends.

The BJP secured Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagdah seats in the 2021 assembly polls.

The Raiganj seat was won by the saffron party in the last assembly elections. 

The Maniktala seat was secured by the TMC in 2021 but became vacant after former state minister Sadhan Pandey died in February 2022.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters take part in an election campaign in support of party candidate from Maniktala, Supti Pandey for the upcoming Assembly by-elections, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo
