TMC all set to sweep Bengal bypolls

The Trinamool Congress won Raiganj and Bagda assembly seats and secured an unassailable lead in two other constituencies in West Bengal bypolls, continuing its winning streak a month after the party's resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections.





The bypolls for Maniktala, Bagda, Ranaghat Dakshin, and Raiganj assembly seats were held on July 10.





Trinamool Congress candidates Krishna Kalyani and Madhuparna Thakur won Raiganj and Bagda respectively, while Mukut Mani Adhikari and Supti Pandey were leading in Ranaghat Dakshin and Maniktala.





In Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district, Kalyani won by a margin of 50,077 votes over his nearest BJP rival Manas Kumar Ghosh.





Kalyani got 86,479 votes while Ghosh bagged 36,402.





TMC's Madhuparna Thakur, daughter of TMC Rajya Sabha MP and Matua leader Mamatabala Thakur, won by a margin of 33,455 votes over her rival Binay Kumar Biswas of the BJP in the Bagda assembly seat in North 24 Parganas district.





Madhuparna Thakur got 107706 while Biswas secured 74251.





With this victory, the ruling party in West Bengal won Bagda after a gap of eight years.





TMC's nominee Supti Pandey was leading by 31,441 votes in Maniktala in Kolkata over her nearest rival Kalyan Chaubey of the BJP. -- PTI