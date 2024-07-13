RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Reflects changing political climate: Cong on bypoll gains
July 13, 2024  17:53
The Congress on Saturday hailed its gains in the assembly bypolls in Himachal Pradesh and BJP-ruled Uttarakhand, saying the results "reflect the changing political climate in the country".
 
The Congress won both the assembly bypolls in Uttarakhand and in Himachal Pradesh, it secured two out of the three seats where bye-elections were held.

On the party's victories in Uttarakhand, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on 'X', said, "Manglaur was wrested from the BSP and in the face of dirty tactics by the BJP. In Badrinath, the sitting MLA was a Congressman who had switched to the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls. He has been rightly punished by the people and the Congress has held on to the seat."

"Both ways the results reflect the changing political climate in the country," he said.

On the Himachal Pradesh bypoll results, Ramesh said that "all machinations of the BJP have failed miserably". 

"The Congress has won two of the assembly seats held by Independents who had been lured away as part of Operation Lotus. This is reflective of the significant recovery of the Congress and public disgust with the BJP," he said.

The Congress' Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajiv Shukla said, "We have won two bye-elections in Himachal out of three. Now, the party's strength is back to 40 again in a house of 68. It will provide stability to our government."

Three Himachal Pradesh Assembly seats -- Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh -- had fallen vacant following the resignation of three Independent MLAs who voted for the BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha elections held in February and later joined the party. -- PTI
