RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Odisha guv's son beats up Raj Bhavan staffer: Wife
July 13, 2024  00:43
Odisha governor Raghubar Das/ANI Photo
Odisha governor Raghubar Das/ANI Photo
The wife of a Raj Bhavan employee in Puri alleged that her husband was beaten up by the Odisha governor's son and five others on the night of July 7. 

However, there is no official confirmation either from the Raj Bhavan or police regarding the incident. 

Speaking to the media, Sayoj Pradhan alleged that her husband was beaten up because he did not send a luxury vehicle to pick up the governor's son. 

She demanded legal action on the alleged attack on her husband. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Anant Ambani Arrives For His Shaadi
Anant Ambani Arrives For His Shaadi

The grand Ambani wedding is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre.

When The Ambanis Couldn't Stop Smiling
When The Ambanis Couldn't Stop Smiling

The Ambanis go all out to celebrate the wedding of their youngest son, Anant, with Radhika Merchant.

Head Coach Gambhir At Ambani Wedding
Head Coach Gambhir At Ambani Wedding

Interestingly, former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who led India to winning the T20 World Cup on June 29, was away at Wimbledon on Friday, missing the event.

And Radhika-Anant Are Married...
And Radhika-Anant Are Married...

The list of guests included celebrities from across the globe, politicians, the who's who of Hindi and south Indian cinema world and almost all the top cricketers of the country.

Shah Rukh Slays The Red Carpet
Shah Rukh Slays The Red Carpet

The superstar accessorised his appearance with a beaded neckpiece, his signature ponytail completing the look.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances