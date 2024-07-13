RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal lost 8.5 kgs, sugar dropped 5 times in jail: AAP
July 13, 2024  14:28
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party and its government at the Centre are playing with the life of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has lost 8.5 kg and whose blood sugar level dropped below 50 mg/dL five times while in jail, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh claimed on Saturday.
 
There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on his claims. 
"His health condition is such that if he is not brought out of jail soon and provided medical care, any serious incident may happen with him," Singh said at a press conference here.
 
He said Kejriwal's weight was 70 kg when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. Now, his weight has reduced to 61.5 kg, he claimed.
 
The reason for this constant loss of his weight is unknown as no tests could have been conducted. This weight loss is sign of some serious ailment, Singh claimed.
 
He said Kejriwal's family, the AAP and his well wishers were concerned about his health condition in  jail.
 
"The aim of BJP and its government at the Centre is to keep him in jail and play with his life. They are hatching conspiracy so that he faces some serious health issues," he alleged.

The Delhi chief minister was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday in the case registered by the ED. However, he is still in jail because of his arrest in the excise policy "scam" case by the CBI. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Assembly bypoll results: INDIA bloc heads for big win
Assembly bypoll results: INDIA bloc heads for big win

Voting for the bypolls in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu were held on Wednesday.

Olympic talk: 'India's attitude towards sport must change'
Olympic talk: 'India's attitude towards sport must change'

'We need more support from states to back budding talents from not-so-affluent families.'

When Pregnant Zeenat Aman Became Daku Hasina
When Pregnant Zeenat Aman Became Daku Hasina

'It felt oh so good to play an ass-kicking role!'

Centre gives more powers to LG amid election buzz in JK
Centre gives more powers to LG amid election buzz in JK

The L-G will take decisions on police, officers of all-India services such as the IAS and the IPS, and giving sanction for prosecution in various cases.

How To Curb Speculation In F&Os
How To Curb Speculation In F&Os

'Sebi had no problem with derivatives until trading exploded after Covid.' 'But now, having built a dangerous road, from which different entities, mainly governments, are extracting a heavy toll, Sebi is concerned that people are driving...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances