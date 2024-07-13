RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
JK statehood still away: Cong on govt's move
July 13, 2024  16:32
image
On the Centre vesting more powers in the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress on Saturday said it can only mean that full-fledged statehood for J&K is unlikely in the immediate future.
   
The Centre has increased the remit of J-K LG on matters related to decisions on police, officers of all-India services such as the IAS and the IPS, and sanctioning prosecution in various cases.
 
The powers were given to the LG by the Union home ministry on Friday through an amendment to the rules issued under the Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which was enacted for the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, while abrogating Article 370.
 
In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The only meaning that can be drawn from this notification is that full-fledged statehood for J&K does not seem likely in the immediate future."
 
He said that there has been a consensus across political parties that J-K must immediately become a full-fledged state of the Indian Union once again.
 
"The self-anointed non-biological PM is on record saying that full-fledged statehood would be restored to J&K, which had been reduced to a Union Territory in August 2019," Ramesh said.
 
"The Supreme Court had mandated that elections to the J&K Assembly should be held by September 30th, 2024," he added.
 
Last night, the Ministry of Home Affairs notified the amended Rules under Section 55 of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, inserting new sections giving expanded powers to the LG, the Congress leader said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother under fire for waving gun at farmers
IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother under fire for waving gun at farmers

An official said the incident in the video was about a land parcel bought by Puja's father Dilip khedkar, a retired Maharashtra government officer, in Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil.

SEE: In war-torn Gaza, boxing coach emboldens girls
SEE: In war-torn Gaza, boxing coach emboldens girls

Attempts to restart sports are risky, even when played outside. On Tuesday, an Israeli missile slammed into a football match at a tent encampment, killing at least 29 people, Palestinian officials said.

Bypoll results: INDIA bloc on a roll; NDA lags behind
Bypoll results: INDIA bloc on a roll; NDA lags behind

Voting for the bypolls in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu were held on Wednesday.

Princess Kate set to attend Wimbledon men's final
Princess Kate set to attend Wimbledon men's final

The princess, who is the wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, made her return to public duties in June at "Trooping the Colour", the annual military parade to mark the official birthday of King Charles, and said she hoped to attend...

Olympic talk: 'India's attitude towards sport must change'
Olympic talk: 'India's attitude towards sport must change'

'We need more support from states to back budding talents from not-so-affluent families.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances