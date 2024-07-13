RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother booked for threatening farmer
July 13, 2024  08:57
Puja Khedkar
A day after the central government formed a panel to probe the candidature of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against her mother, Manorama Khedkar, for allegedly threatening a farmer with a pistol, said the police on Saturday.

This follows a viral video, reportedly a year old, which showed Manorama Khedkar threatening a farmer carrying a pistol in her hand.

According to the police, the FIR has been registered at Paud police station in Pune based on the complaint of the farmer who alleged having been threatened by the trainee IAS officer's mother.

"The Police have registered an FIR against Manorama Khedkar, Dilip Khedkar, parents of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar and five others. The FIR was filed last night at Paud police station based on the complaint of a local farmer who alleged that he was threatened by Manoram Khedkar. Charges under the Arms Act have also been included," said the police.

The central government on Thursday, constituted a single-member committee to verify the candidature claims and other details of Khedkar following a controversy over her alleged misuse of power as a civil servant.

The Ministry of Personnel announced in a statement, emphasising that the committee is chaired by a senior officer of the rank of additional secretary under the central government and that it will submit its report in two weeks.

Khedkar, a 2023 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre who secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 841 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, sparked controversy recently when she used her private Audi car with a red-blue beacon light and VIP number plate.

She also demanded facilities that are not available to probationary officers in the IAS.

According to a report submitted by Pune collector Suhas Diwse to the General Administration Department, Khedkar repeatedly demanded that she be provided with a separate cabin, car, residential quarters, and a peon even before joining the duty as a trainee on June 3.

The IAS trainee was also accused of removing the nameplate of a senior official at the Pune collector's office when he allowed her to use his ante-chamber as her office.

Khedkar allegedly submitted fake disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam. Reports claimed that she had also submitted a mental illness certificate.

In April 2022, she was asked to report at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, for verification of her disability certificate, but she did not do so, citing Covid infection.   -- ANI
