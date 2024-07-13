RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Himachal CM's wife wins Dehra assembly bypoll
July 13, 2024  13:23
image
The Congress won the Dehra Assembly seat for the first time on Saturday with its candidate Kamlesh Thakur, the wife of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, defeating BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh by a margin of 9,399 votes.
 
Thakur polled 32,737 votes in the bypoll against 23,338 votes polled by Singh. The three Independent candidates in this seat could not get even 200 votes each.

Of the 86,520 voters in this assembly segment, 65.42 per cent exercised their franchise on July 10.

Dehra Assembly constituency was carved out after a delimitation exercise in 2012. Senior BJP leader and former minister Ravi Inder Singh was elected from the seat in 2012. 

Hoshiyar Singh won the seat as an Independent in 2017 and 2022. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Woman I Admire: My Wife
The Woman I Admire: My Wife

During my struggling days both at the personal and professional level, my wife has always stood by my side, says Eakanath Lote.

Assembly bypoll results: INDIA bloc heads for big win
Assembly bypoll results: INDIA bloc heads for big win

Voting for the bypolls in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu were held on Wednesday.

India's Economic Reality And The Hype
India's Economic Reality And The Hype

From connectivity woes to infrastructure advancements and the startup boom, there is a gulf between claims and reality in India's economic landscape, points out Devangshu Datta.

'We Were Fighting With Our Backs To The Wall'
'We Were Fighting With Our Backs To The Wall'

'There is a sense of achievement but it has come at a great cost.'

How R&D Powers India's Himalayan-Altitude Flight
How R&D Powers India's Himalayan-Altitude Flight

HAL's sustained, long-term income will come from the design, development, manufacture, overhaul, and upgrade of a family of helicopters designed for deployment on India's 21,000-foot-high Himalayan frontier with Pakistan and China.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances