RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Five arrested for suspected radioactive device possession in U'khand
July 13, 2024  01:08
image
Five people were arrested on Friday for allegedly being involved in the illegal sale and purchase of a suspected radioactive device, the police said in Dehradun. 

They said two of them were nabbed from Dehradun's Rajpur area, two from Madhya Pradesh and one from Delhi. 

A case was registered against them under relevant sections of the law for keeping and buying a substance that endangers life, police officials said, adding that a radiography camera was found in their possession. 

One of them told police that he bought the device 10 months ago from a Saharanpur resident and had come to Dehradun to arrange for its sale, the officials said. 

The police have sealed the room of a flat in the Brook and Woods Society on Rajpur Road and the State Disaster Response Force has been called in for an investigation, the officials said. 

An SDRF team confirmed the presence of a radioactive substance in the flat, they said. 

The police said devices like the one found in the possession of those arrested are manufactured by the BARC in Mumbai and are used in the field of medicine and to stop leakage in large pipelines. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Isn't Radhika An Absolutely Gorgeous Bride?
Isn't Radhika An Absolutely Gorgeous Bride?

Sticking to tradition, she wore her family jewels -- the same ones her nani, mother and sister had worn to their weddings.

Rohit Skips Ambani Wedding For Wimbledon
Rohit Skips Ambani Wedding For Wimbledon

'Welcome to #Wimbledon, Rohit Sharma,' the official Wimbledon X handle posted, sharing a picture of the cricketer who led India to the T20 World Cup title last fortnight.

And Radhika-Anant Are Married...
And Radhika-Anant Are Married...

The list of guests included celebrities from across the globe, politicians, the who's who of Hindi and south Indian cinema world and almost all the top cricketers of the country.

Djokovic sets up Wimbledon final rematch with Alcaraz
Djokovic sets up Wimbledon final rematch with Alcaraz

Seven-times champion Novak Djokovic produced some of his best tennis to outclass Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-4 7-6(2) 6-4 on Friday and reach a 10th Wimbledon final

Alia-Ranbir At Radhika-Anant's Wedding
Alia-Ranbir At Radhika-Anant's Wedding

Some of the star guests at the wedding.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances