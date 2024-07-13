RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bypoll results: INDIA bloc wins 1 seat, leads in 10 of 12 seats
July 13, 2024  12:28
INDIA bloc member Aam Aadmi Party won the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll in Punjab while the alliance's other constituents -- the Congress, the Trinamol Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam -- were leading in 10 of the remaining 12 seats where by-elections were held earlier this week, according to the counting trends on the Election Commission (EC) website and state officials.

While the BJP was in the lead in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, its partner in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Janata Dal-United, was leading in Rupauli in Bihar.

Voting for the bypolls in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu were held on Wednesday.

In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagat won the Jalandhar West assembly seat by defeating his nearest rival and BJP nominee Sheetal Angural by a margin of over 37,325 votes, officials said.

The seat fell vacant after Angural resigned as the AAP legislator and joined the BJP in March.

In Tamil Nadu, DMK's Anniyur Siva was ahead of PMK's Anbumani C by  24,898 votes in the Vikravandi assembly seat, the EC website showed.

Trinamool Congress candidates Krishna Kalyani, Mukut Nami Adhikari, Madhuparna Tahkur and Supti Pandey are in the lead in assembly bypolls in Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala in West Bengal.

In Raiganj, the BJP is in second place and behind by 41,552 votes; in Ranaghat Dakshin, the party is trailing by 13,428 votes; in Bagda by 18,337 votes and in Maniktala by 20,820 votes, according to the EC website.

In Himachal Pradesh, Congress candidates -- Chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Tahkur and Hardeep Singh Bawa -- are in the lead in Dehra and Nalagarh while BJP's Ashish Sharma is ahead in Hamirpur. -- PTI
