RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
15 injured as 'drunk' man goes on rampage with SUV in Assam's Silchar
July 13, 2024  19:53
Representative image
Representative image
Fifteen persons were injured in Silchar town in Assam as an allegedly drunk man went on a rampage with his SUV, hitting people and vehicles -- whatever came in its way, before coming to a halt because of a bad road, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday night, triggering panic in the town, they said.

The SUV first hit three people near the municipal office, and while trying to flee, it injured another three persons at Capital Point. After that, it struck three motorbikes and some e-rickshaws at Trunk Road near the radio station, police said.

As the rampage went on, people started following the SUV on their two-wheelers. The vehicle came to a stop at the Tennis Club Point as it could not move forward due to the bad condition of the road, they said.

Police rushed to the spot and took the car along with the driver into custody, they added.

Several bottles of liquor were found in the car, a police officer said.
"A total of 15 people were injured in the incident," he said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Centre gives more powers to JK L-G; Oppn slams move
Centre gives more powers to JK L-G; Oppn slams move

The L-G will take decisions on police, officers of all-India services such as the IAS and the IPS, and giving sanction for prosecution in various cases.

'Thank you PM...': Cong's KC Venugopal gets Apple threat alert
'Thank you PM...': Cong's KC Venugopal gets Apple threat alert

Venugopal shared the screenshot of a message purportedly from Apple which said that "you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID".

In Pictures - India make short work of Zim, lead series 3-1
In Pictures - India make short work of Zim, lead series 3-1

IMAGES from the 4th T20I played between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, on Saturday.

In Pictures - CSK's Deshpande receives India cap
In Pictures - CSK's Deshpande receives India cap

Deshpande replaced right-arm fast bowler Avesh Khan in the line-up.

Assembly bypoll results: INDIA bloc wins 10 seats, BJP bags 2
Assembly bypoll results: INDIA bloc wins 10 seats, BJP bags 2

Voting for the bypolls in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu were held on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances